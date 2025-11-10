2 Garcias bring glory to PH at WAGC 2025 World Finals in Korea

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea -- The Philippines once again shone on the international golf stage as Pablo Luis Garcia and Bayani Garcia, both representing the national team, brought home bronze medals in their respective divisions at the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) 2025 World Finals, held in Jeju Island, South Korea.

Pablo Luis Garcia earned the bronze medal in the prestigious Champion of Champions tournament, the elite event where the top two players from each of the 40 participating countries competed in a best-ball format to determine the world's finest amateur pair.

Meanwhile, Bayani Garcia also delivered a strong performance, clinching the bronze medal in Division One Individual, marking another podium finish for the Philippine delegation.

The highlight of the tournament came during the final round when Pablo Luis Garcia produced one of the most dramatic shots of the event. On the 18th hole, Garcia executed a spectacular recovery from a bunker 160 yards from the green, landing the ball just 25 feet from the hole. He then calmly sank a birdie putt, a clutch finish that secured his third-place standing in the Champion of Champions and earned admiration from competitors and spectators alike.

The WAGC 2025 World Finals drew 40 countries and more than 800 players competing across multiple divisions, celebrating sportsmanship, skill, and the global spirit of amateur golf.

The impressive performance of the two Garcias underscored the Philippines' growing presence in world-class amateur golf and its commitment to excellence on the fairways. (PR)