2 Grade 3 students drown in Ubay, Bohol

TWO Grade 3 students, aged 10 and 9, died after being found floating in a canal of the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) in Purok 2, Governor Boyles, Ubay, Bohol, at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The victims were identified as Justine Etorma, 9, from Purok 3, and John Carl Mercolesia, 10, from Purok 1 -- both residents of Governor Boyles, Ubay, Bohol.

According to an investigation by the Ubay Municipal Police Station under the Bohol Police Provincial Office, NIA personnel were the first to discover the children’s bodies floating in the canal and notified Emma Enoc.

Enoc immediately informed Barangay Kagawad Jayson Pagaran Lavador, who quickly retrieved the children from the canal.

Justine Etorma was recovered first, followed by John Carl Mercolesia, both lifeless, and they were brought to the covered court of Barangay Governor Boyles.

Further investigation revealed that the two children had left school earlier because classes were suspended, according to their parents, and had returned home.

They left their school bags behind but were not noticed when they went back to the canal to play while one of the victim’s parents was doing laundry in the rice field.

No one noticed the children near the canal behind the school, where they went to bathe, although their clothes were seen placed under a small bridge.

Their teacher, Evelyn Requireme, said she had informed the parents through a group chat that classes were suspended because she was sick and on leave for a medical check-up.

However, the victims’ parents said they did not receive any information about the class suspension, as they did not have cell phones.

Dr. Cristel Joy Macas, the Municipal Health Officer, examined the two victims and confirmed that the cause of death was drowning. (AYB)