2 grass fires erupt in Sibonga, San Fernando

TWO grass fires erupted in the southern Cebu municipalities of Sibonga and San Fernando, on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2024.

The first grass fire broke out at 4 p.m. in Lower Magcagong, Sibonga, where coconut trees, bamboos, and banana plants were affected.

The fire was completely extinguished at 7 p.m.

Police Staff Sergeant Reginar Templanza said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that their farm caught fire.

They believe that someone set the place on fire, but they are unsure of the perpetrator.

In San Fernando town, the grass fire damaged coconut trees and banana plants.

It also hit a portion of the cemetery.

The fire started at 8 p.m. and was declared fire out at 11:02 p.m.

According to firefighters, the fire affected a lot of around 3 hectares.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Herbert Longakit Pananganan, chief investigator of San Fernando Police Station, the fire spread quickly because of the strong winds and the charred objects that fell on dry grass.

Firefighters from San Fernando Fire Station led by ground commander Senior Inspector Constancia June Agustin, and those from adjacent municipalities helped put out the fire, which was raised to fourth alarm.

No houses, however, were affected by the fire. (DVG, TPT)