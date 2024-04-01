2 gun runners nabbed in separate police operations in Cebu

TWO suspected gun runners were caught in separate entrapment operations carried out by the members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The first entrapment operation took place at around 9:30 a.m. in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, which led to the arrest of 38-year-old Rigan Gomez Caleza, from Barangay Maslog, Danao City, northern Cebu.

A .22 revolver with no serial number and buy-bust money were taken from Caleza.

On the same day at 11:30 a.m. in Barangay Alegria, Cordova town, a 51-year-old man identified as Raniel Guasin Potot was taken into custody.

Potot yielded a .45 pistol during the buy-bust.

Major Nigel Sanoy, the chief of CIDG Mandaue, stated that the operations were carried out, in line with the agency’s "Oplan Paglalansag Omega," following a tip that the two were engaged in the purchase and sale of illegal firearms.

The suspects allegedly bought the guns in Danao City. (AYB, TPT)