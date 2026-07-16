2 gunmen chase, kill rider in Perrelos

A MAN was killed after two armed men allegedly chased and shot him while he was riding a motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2026.

The Carcar City Police Station identified the victim as Limart Racasa Tanucan, a resident of Sitio Tugas, Barangay Bolinawan. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at Cebu Provincial Hospital in the city.

Investigation showed that Tanucan was riding his motorcycle with passenger Josefarly Disipolo Gleocam on their way home from the town of San Fernando when two men on another motorcycle opened fire on them in Sitio Katugasan, Perrelos, at 8:45 p.m.

Despite being wounded, Tanucan continued driving in an apparent attempt to escape and bring his passenger to safety. The suspects allegedly pursued them and continued shooting until the victims reached the center of Carcar City.

Gleocam, who survived the attack, identified the suspects as Rengel Lantape, also known as “Argie,” and Percieval Camomot. Both of them are neighbors of the victim in Sitio Tugas. Police have launched a manhunt operation to locate and arrest the two.

Police were still investigating the motive behind the shooting and preparing charges against the suspects. / ABC