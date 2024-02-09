2 high-value drug suspects arrested in Talisay City

TWO high-value drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Sitio San Rafael, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), that resulted in the arrest of Egie Abenes Relampagos alias Kong-kong, 30, a fisherman, and Randy Mabala Daan alias Jakilo, 34, an e-bike driver, from Sitio Rattan and Sitio Magay of the said barangay, respectively.

Seized from them were around 600 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P4 million, a .9mm pistol, P500 in buy-bust money, P350 believed to be drug proceeds and a sling bag. (DVG, TPT)