2 high-value individuals nabbed in Mambaling buy-bust

TWO alleged high-level individuals were nabbed in a buy-bust in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Wednesday at 10 p.m., January 10, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Jan Paolo Abello Mantal, 30, and Kurt Cabuenas Comedero, 36, both from Sitio Biana, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Seized from them were 11.2 grams of suspected shabu worth around P76,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station 11.

The suspects were arrested after giving P200 worth of illegal substances to a police officer who acted as poseur-buyer. (DVG, TPT)