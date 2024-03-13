2 high-value targets yield over P3.6 million shabu in separate buy-busts

TWO suspected high-value individuals were arrested and more than P3.6 million worth of alleged shabu were confiscated during separate anti-illegal drug operations in the cities of Cebu and Talisay on March 12 and 13.

The suspects were identified as Jose Marito Cabreros Labra, 27, a native of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, but is currently residing in Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, and and Joel Laogico Ocarol Jr. alias Ondong.

Labra was apprehended during a buy-bust carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, in cooperation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), at around 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, in Purok Saging, Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, southern Cebu.

Taken from the suspect were five packs of suspected shabu totaling 25 grams and worth around P170,000 and buy-bust money.

Ocarol was nabbed during a buy-bust conducted by the Mambaling police headed by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo and PDEA at around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Sitio Pungtod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Seized from Ocarol were 508 grams of suspected shabu worth around P3,454,400.

Taneo claimed that Ocarol was just given instructions by a prisoner at the Cebu City Jail to distribute the drug supply in exchange for a P10,000 payment.

It is said that Ocarol could get rid of 500 grams to a kilogram of shabu per week.

His distribution networks include barangays Ermita, Duljo, Mambaling, and other barangays. (DVG, AYB, TPT)