2 houses in Talisay City catch fire

TWO houses caught fire in Palm River Subdivision-Joanna Homes, in Barangay Biasong, syudad sa Talisay Sugbo.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024, and was completely extinguished at 3:45 p.m.

Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee Auxtero, fire investigation of Talisay City Fire Station, said the fire started from the two-storey house owned by Angie Padernal, 41, and occupied by Vanessa Kyeth Larita.

The fire displaced two families or four individuals.

Firemen placed the damage at P720,000. (DVG, TPT)

