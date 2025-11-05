2 houses razed by fire in Pahina San Nicolas

TWO houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Espelita Street, Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City, at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Firefighters raised the alarm to first alarm at 9:26 p.m., then to second alarm at 9:32 p.m. The fire was declared under control by 10:01 p.m. and was completely extinguished by 10:39 p.m.

No injuries were reported among residents, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Cebu City Fire Station estimated the damage to reach P1.125 million.

A total of nine families, consisting of 45 individuals, were affected by the blaze that gutted the two houses.

The fire started at the house owned by Osmondo Rama, which was occupied by Lyle dela Cruz. Investigators are still determining the cause of the incident.

The flames did not spread to nearby houses. (AYB)