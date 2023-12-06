2 hurt after being waylaid by motorcycle-riding gunman in Talisay City

TWO persons on a motorcycle were hurt after being shot by a lone gunman, who was also riding a motorcycle, around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victims were identified as Jason Cabamo, 20, and his alleged girlfriend and backrider, Mae, 16, (real name withheld for being a minor).

The police are still looking for the culprit.

Initial investigation by the Talisay City Police Station revealed that the victims were traveling home when the lone gunman, who was dressed in a black t-shirt and a bonnet, approached them and opened fire.

The victims were rushed to the hospital.

Police are still conducting an investigation to establish the motive of the crime. (DVG, TPT)