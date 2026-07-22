2 hurt as jeepney crashes into Talisay traffic light post

TWO persons were injured after a passenger jeepney crashed into a traffic light post while allegedly trying to avoid a dump truck that suddenly made a right turn along the Cebu South Coastal Road near Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2026.

The injured were identified as jeepney driver Jasper Caingles, 45, and conductor Jovhille Largo, 28. Caingles was trapped inside the vehicle after the collision and sustained injuries, while Largo suffered minor injuries.

Caingles told authorities they were returning to their garage in Barangay Poblacion after dropping off a passenger in Tabunok when the incident occurred.

Upon reaching the intersection leading to Barangay Dumlog, a dump truck allegedly made a sudden right turn despite its lane being under a stop signal.

Caingles said he swerved to avoid colliding with the truck, causing the jeepney to lose control and crash into a traffic light post.

He said he opted to evade the truck because a direct collision could have resulted in more serious injuries.

Authorities are arranging the removal of the damaged jeepney and the fallen traffic light post to prevent traffic disruptions. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. (JDG)