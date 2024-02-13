2 hurt in Alcantara road accident

A DRIVER of the dump truck and his companion were hurt after a 10-wheeler truck failed to climb uphill and moved to their direction, causing them to flip over.

The incident took place at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in Sitio Cabaray, Barangay Lawaan, Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The victims were identified as Milky Miot, dump truck driver, and his companion Jervin Camus, 35, of Barangay Colon, City of Naga, Cebu.

Reynaldo Tribunalo, 46, of Barangay Lamesa in Balamban town, the driver of the 10-wheeler vehicle, was taken into police custody.

Based on investigation by Alcantara police under Captain Analiza Comaling, the sand-filled 10-wheeler vehicle was traveling uphill when it retreated and struck the dump truck that was following it.

The dump truck rolled onto its side as a result of the impact.

As of Tuesday afternoon, February 13, a rescue operation is still ongoing to remove Miot, who was pinned by the truck. (DVG, TPT)