2 hurt in Busay motorcycle crash

TWO people sustained minor injuries after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a drainage canal along a winding stretch of Cebu Transcentral Highway in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Based on initial information, two motorcycles, each carrying a female passenger, were traveling together. The motorcycle that crashed into the drainage canal was driven by alias Kokoy, a resident of Pardo, accompanied by his passenger. The other motorcycle was driven by alias Arnel, who was accompanied by a female passenger from Urgello.

In an interview, Kokoy said they were traveling at a slow speed on their way home from Sambag Uno.

However, another motorist who was traveling in the opposite direction and nearly got involved in the incident said the motorcycle was speeding and leaned into the curve before crashing.

Those involved also admitted that they had consumed alcoholic beverages before heading home.

The victims' personal belongings, including a damaged iPhone and a wallet, were scattered in the drainage canal, while the motorcycle sustained heavy damage.

The Barangay Busay Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO) promptly responded to the scene and called a rescue team to assist the injured individuals. (Jimmy Bravo)