2 hurt in shooting in San Fernando town

TWO persons were hospitalized following a shooting that occurred at around 11:05 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town, southern Cebu.

They were identified as Catherine Dioba, 28, single, with live-in partner, and Martin Basco, 76, both residents in the area.

Captain Ramuel Banogon of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station revealed that the suspect was upset with the victim for allegedly mishandling the money that he lent to his clients.

Juezan reportedly tasked Dioba to collect and remit the payment for the loans.

But when the suspect noticed the victim drinking at their neighbor's house, he got angry and tried to shoot the victim, but missed.

Dioba fled, but Basco shot her once again, striking the victim in the back.

The San Fernando police discovered that Basco also shot himself in the breast when they arrived at the scene. (With TPT)