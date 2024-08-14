2 hurt in Sibonga road mishap

A PEDESTRIAN and a motorcycle driver were hurt in a road mishap in Barangay Bahay, Sibonga, southern Cebu, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old student Leslie Ann, from Sitio Bala-as, Barangay Guimbangco-an in the said municipality.

Based on the investigation by Sibonga police under station commander Captain Feb Abadilla Seares, the victim was struck by the motorcycle driven by Jimboy Genobaga, 24, of Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga, while crossing the street after leaving school.

They both fell on the pavement due to the strong impact.

The victim was brought to the Carcar City District Hospital after sustaining serious injuries, while Genobaga was taken to the Sibonga Police Station, along with his motorcycle. (DVG)