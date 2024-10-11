2 HVIs fall in separate buy-busts in Cebu

TWO suspected high-value individuals were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The first operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Toledo City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) at 3:14 p.m. in Purok Tambis, Barangay Dumlog, Toledo City, which resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Dojiemar Bacasmas, who is unemployed.

Taken from him were 125 grams of substance believed to be shabu, estimated to be worth P850,000, buy-bust money, and a .38 revolver with five live rounds.

Later at 3:40 p.m., an alias “Tambok,” a 39-year-old single woman from Purok Oceanside, Barangay Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu, was apprehended by the City of Naga Police Station’s DEU headed by Lieutenant John Paul Galacio and under the supervision of their chief, Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Nocerale.

The anti-illegal drug operation was in coordination with PDEA 7.

Seized from the suspect were around 90 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P612,000. (DVG)