2 HVIs nabbed for shabu in Cebu City

MORE than P1.2 million worth of illicit drugs were confiscated in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon and at dawn on Thursday, June 26 and 27, 2024, respectively.

The first buy-bust was conducted by the members of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) on Spolarium Street, Barangay Sawang Calero on Wednesday afternoon that led to the arrest of alias Jomar, 31, a suspected high-value individual (HVI) from T. Cavan Street, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Seized from his possession were white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 100 grams and costing P680,000.

The second operation was carried out by the operatives of Mambaling Police Station past midnight on Thursday in Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, which resulted in the arrest of another HVI named Michael, 40, of Sitio Mangga, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 100 grams of alleged shabu, valued at P680,000 and a .38 revolver with three live rounds.

The two suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)