2 HVIs nabbed for shabu in Lapu-Lapu City

Two suspected high-value individuals were arrested in a buy bust in Sitio Esuya, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-lapu City, at 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

The suspects were identified as alias Erwin, 43, and alias George, 49.

Taken from them were 65 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P442,000.

The joint anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the City Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Lapu City Police Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

The seized items comprised of six large packs of alleged shabu from Erwin and another one pack from George.

Erwin also yielded P700 believed to be proceeds from the drug sales. (DVG)