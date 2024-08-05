2 HVIs nabbed in Cebu City drug busts

TWO alleged high-value individuals were apprehended in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City Sunday evening, August 4, 2024.

First to be arrested at 6 p.m. in Doña Pepang Cemetery in Barangay Tejero, was alias Eping, 47.

Taken from him were 140 grams of white crystalline substance believed to shabu, valued at P952,000.

Later at 8:45 p.m., a certain Entong, 20, was also arrested in Sitio Front Blessed, Barangay Tejero.

He yielded 300 grams of alleged shabu worth P2.04 million during the operation, which was carried out by the Waterfront police under station commander Police Major John Lynbert Yango. (AYB, TPT)