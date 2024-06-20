2 individuals nabbed for extortion over sex video

TWO individuals were taken into custody during an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Office (NBI-CEVRO) after they allegedly demanded P1 million in cash from a businesswoman in exchange for not exposing her sex video.

The suspects were identified as Jaime Lisondra Ferrer, of Barangay Borbon, Samboan, Cebu, and Raul Fajardo Dumagil, of De Jesus Compound, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The two were arrested inside the food court in a mall on Leon Kilat Street on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after receiving the marked money worth P200,000 from one of the NBI undercover agents led by Agent Wenceslao Galendez.

According to NBI Cevro, the two had initially received P70,000 in cash from the victim, who is a casino financier, but asked for another amount because they wanted the victim to give them P1 million in total.

After being notified of the problem, the victim’s lawyer, Atty. Jayson Repaso, went to NBI CEVRO Regional Director Rennan Augustus Oliva, who then issued an order for an entrapment operation.

It was discovered that the suspects had also shown the sex video to the victim’s friend, who allegedly gave them ‘rewards.’

The offenders underwent inquest proceedings before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office after charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and RA 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, along with extortion and robbery, had been filed against them. (ANV, TPT)