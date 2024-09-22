2 infra projects set to rise in Lapu

RESIDENTS of Lapu-Lapu City could soon enjoy enhanced access to infrastructure developments following the groundbreaking of two projects by the City Government on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

The City Public Information Office (PIO), in a press statement, said the construction of a Solar Water Pumping Station in Barangay Basak, with a budget of P11.76 million, will soon provide a backup water supply in case of shortages in the barangay.

This priority project funded under the General Appropriation Act 2024 is currently being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways Sixth Engineering District Office, with the Notice to Proceed issued last Sept. 11.

The solar water project is set to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Multi-purpose building

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gambe, project consultant of the Office of City Lone District Representative Cong. Cynthia King-Chan in a text message sent to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, said a three-storey multi-purpose building will soon be erected in Barangay Punta Engaño.

Mark Anthony Bautista, public information officer, said the P7 million infrastructure project will serve as a new barangay hall for the officials of Punta Engaño, along with a basketball gym.

Bautista said the establishment with a 1,762.90 square meter floor area is expected to be completed by 2025.

Earlier, the City Government in a joint venture agreement with Summa Water Resources Inc. (SWRI), also conducted a groundbreaking of a seawater desalination plant last Sept. 18.

The desalination project in Barangay Punta Engaño, phase one of the project, will help address the city’s water shortage of 100,000 cubic meters per day.

Aside from the seawater desalination plant in Punta Engaño, a separate desalination facility of SWRI will be realized in the island barangay of Olango with an expected capacity of 500 cubic meters per day.

On Sept. 22, the City Government also inaugurated a national road concreting project in Barangay Pusok located in Sitio Ihawan and Sewage. / DPC