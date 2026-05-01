2 jeepneys collide in Cebu City; multiple passengers injured

TWO traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJ), both of which reportedly failed to follow traffic rules, collided at the junction of D. Jakosalem corner Gullas Streets in Cebu City at 9:26 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, resulting in injuries to several passengers.

Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, the vehicles involved were PUJ 04I, driven by Eliseo Baculi, 45, a resident of Sitio Cambitas, Barangay Babag 2, and PUJ 62B, driven by Florencio Gabonada, 56, of Sitio Camansilis, Pung-ol Sibugay, both from upland areas of Cebu City.

Based on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the Cebu City Transportation Office Eagle Eye, PUJ 04I had four passengers on board while heading toward the UV Campus, while PUJ 62B was traveling along V. Gullas Street toward a major store in Colon.

Investigators found that both drivers were at fault, as PUJ 62B allegedly forced its way through despite the traffic light already being red, while PUJ 04I also continued moving despite a yellow signal, indicating that both proceeded without proper clearance.

Due to the speed of PUJ 62B, it struck PUJ 04I, causing it to overturn and resulting in injuries to the passengers.

PUJ 04I had four passengers on board, while PUJ 62B carried 14 passengers, all of whom were brought to the hospital for treatment. (AYB)