2 job fairs slated before end of 2024

FOLLOWING the successful job fairs last April 27, 2024 and June 22 at the Mandaue City Sports Complex and Insular Square, respectively, two more similar activities are scheduled in Mandaue City between August and October.

According to Musoline Suliva, head of the City’s Public Employment Service Office (Peso), nearly 4,000 local jobs and 1,500 overseas positions will be up for grabs.

He anticipates thousands of applicants, as 36 local companies and one overseas company have expressed interest in participating.

These include business processing outsourcing companies, supermarkets, malls, manpower agencies, manufacturing companies and logistics firms, among others.

“We hope many will attend and qualify. We conduct four job fairs annually to help job seekers find employment, as that is our role,” said Suliva in Cebuano.

A job fair is slated for Aug. 17 at the Mandaue City Sports Complex and another one at the Insular Square on Oct. 12.

In addition to the job fairs, Peso conducts special recruitment activities in barangays two to three times a week, depending on which companies request assistance and which barangays are chosen for their recruitment.

“We also post job vacancies on our official Facebook page to make it easier for applicants to find job openings,” Suliva said in Cebuano.

The April 27 job fair registered 169 applicants, with 49 hired on the spot (HOTs). The June 22 job fair saw 300 registered applicants, with 64 HOTs.

Qualifications are assessed based on the applicant’s experience, certifications, educational background and age.

Applicants are required to bring their current resume, updated 2x2 photo, birth certificate, barangay clearance, one valid government ID and other credentials.

Suliva noted that most applicants are high school graduates, citing data from the 2023 job fairs, which recorded 809 high school graduates, 398 college-level students, 700 college graduates, seven vocational-level applicants and 41 vocational graduates.

With the advancement of technology, interested applicants can opt for online transactions instead of attending job fairs in person, which would explain why there are fewer people showing up in these activities.

“They prefer online applications because it’s faster and more convenient, although some just don’t want to work,” said Suliva. / CAV