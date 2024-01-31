2 kids living in tree house rescued in Lapu-Lapu

TWO children, aged two and four years old, were rescued by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Lapu-Lapu City in Barangay Agus on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The children were allegedly living by themselves in a tree house.

The CSWDO posted about the rescue on social media on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, stating that it was prompted by a concerned citizen's report about the children's situation.

According to the citizen, the children's mother had gone to Manila to work as a maid, while their father would frequently leave the house and not return for extended periods.

The concerned citizen reported that the children often had no food to eat, and the food donations from neighbors were not enough to sustain them.