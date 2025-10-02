2 kids rescued after father ties them to post in heavy rain in Lapu

TWO children were rescued Monday night, October 1, 2025, after their father allegedly tied them to a light post near their home during heavy rain in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, police said.

The children, ages 4 and 6, were rescued by an operation led by Maribago barangay officials and Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO).

Their uncle, the suspect’s half-brother, saw the children and reported the incident to authorities.

Maribago Barangay Captain Russell Abing said the incident was reported around 11 p.m. and that when they arrived, the older child was still shivering after being tied during the downpour.

He said the suspect has a history of illegal drug use, has been monitored by Maribago police, and faces public nuisance charges in the barangay.

“When we asked him, his first reason was that he was watching basketball in the gym. Then when I asked again, he said he was looking for his wife. There is no clarity in his statements,” Abing said in Cebuano.

Abing added that during questioning with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Visayas, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

He noted the absence of witnesses, prompting police to continue their investigation. However, the children told authorities their father tied them to the post.

The children are in the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office, along with their uncle, for interviews and screening.

Buena Fe Remocaldo, head of operations at the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office, said the children will undergo a medical exam and psychological assessment and will temporarily stay with their uncle.

Authorities detained the suspect at Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2 as the investigation continues. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern)