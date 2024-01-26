2 killed as Buri tree collapses in Pinamungajan town

TWO persons died after a buri tree fell on them around 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Sitio Luy-a, Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu.

The fatalities were identified as John Mark Cuyos Abarquez, 15, and John Kyle Cabaw-cabaw Cabilino, 12, Grade 10 and 7 students of Lamac National High School, respectively.

Sandra Labrador Cabilino, a 13-year-old student in Grade 8, was slightly injured.

Staff Sergeant Vincent Alquiza of Pinamungajan Police Station told SunStar Cebu that Sandra told them that she went to a farm to clean it with her cousins Reniel, 14, Junior, 13, Walter, and John Kyle.

They then made the decision to return home.

On the way, they took a rest under the trees' shade to cool off because of the intense heat and exhaustion, while John Mark was already there, relaxing on his parked motorcycle.

But moments later, the buri tree collapsed, striking John Mark and John Kyle.

Sandra was hit and suffered a minor injury as well.

Their other comrades were saved from grave danger after being able to flee.

According to Alquiza, the barangay had a budget to take down the old, dying tree, but they could not find anybody to handle the task. (DVG, TPT)