2 knives seized from cemetery visitors in Mandaue

LESS contraband was confiscated from individuals who went to cemeteries in Mandaue City to remember their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, the Kalag-Kalag observance in Mandaue City has so far been generally peaceful, although they confiscated two knives during their mobile and foot patrols across the city’s eight largest cemeteries.

Mandaue’s cemeteries are the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, Manpark Cemetery, A.S. Fortuna Cemetery, Pagsabungan Cemetery, Eversley Cemetery, Manila Memorial Park Mandaue, and Mandaue City Municipal Cemetery.

Oriol said the two knives found on Wednesday were fewer compared to the number of contraband they seized during the Kalag-Kalag observance in 2022. Among those confiscated last year were thumbtacks, cards, and some pairs of scissors.

Authorities have banned bladed weapons, sound system, gambling paraphernalia and liquor inside cemeteries nationwide.

Oriol said the suspects, whose identity he did not divulge, are currently detained and will be facing charges for illegal possession of bladed weapons under Batas Pambansa 6.

Under the law, any person found guilty will have a penalty of imprisonment of not less than one month nor more than one year or a fine of not less than P200 nor more than P2,000, or both, depending on the court's discretion.

Oriol said they attribute the success of their campaign to lessening contrabands to their Undas security plans, such as early information dissemination through social media, live public announcements "rekorida," and public education for possible cemetery violations.

He added they had not recorded any untoward incidents on All Saints’ Day.

Data from the MCPO revealed that there were around 6,600 people who flocked to the city's cemeteries on Wednesday.

Oriol said they are projecting roughly 25,000 to 30,000 people who will go to cemeteries on All Souls’ Day, November 2.

He said they also hope to apprehend fewer to no contraband violators.

In an interview with the media Wednesday, MCPO Director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan said they deployed around 300 police for Undas.

These policemen were ordered to guard police posts within cemeteries, churches, terminals, and other places of convergence. (HIC)