2 Korean nationals nabbed for human trafficking

TWO Korean nationals were nabbed for qualified trafficking in persons in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on November 19, 2023.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said in a press statement released Tuesday, November 21, that the suspects were identified as Tae Young Han and Yunyeong Kim.

They were caught livestreaming via a mobile app "actual sexual activities" between Korean males and a Filipino minor female in a condo unit in Barangay Mactan.

The NBI said it received information about the illegal activity on November 17. It then launched the operation on November 19 and caught the suspects in the act of streaming live the sexual activities.

Also seized from the suspects were several items used in their illegal activity.

The Filipino minor female was endorsed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, while the suspects were subjected to inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Lapu-Lapu City for violations of Qualified Trafficking in Persons under Section 4 (e) of Republic Act 11862 in relation to Section 6 (o) of RA 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022). (LMY/With reports from AYB)