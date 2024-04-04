2 Koreans who allegedly robbed another Korean sued

THE Mabolo police have filed charges against the two Korean nationals who were allegedly involved in the robbery of a Korean woman at the Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, on Tuesday night, April 2, 2024.

The robbery incident had resulted in the death of one of the robbers and the wounding of a police officer during an exchange of gunfire.

Those charged with robbery with homicide, frustrated homicide and direct assault are Yong Hee Kim, 45, and Jun Hee Kim, 49, according to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station.

Caacoy said they charged the two with robbery with homicide and frustrated homicide because, after a confrontation with the police, one of their colleagues, Sun Yong Choi 47, died and the other, a member of Regional Intelligence Unit 7, was wounded.

The businesswoman victim, along with other witnesses, have already provided sworn statements regarding the crime and other necessary documentation for the lawsuit.

The Mabolo Police Station will work with other government agencies to obtain the suspects' personal histories.

They will also give an update on the situation to the Korean Consulate.

The Korean government was saddened by the passing of one of its citizens, but it also felt sympathy for the injured cop.

Caacoy described the incident as an isolated one because the individuals involved did not reside in Cebu, but rather in the Capital. (AYB, TPT)