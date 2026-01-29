2 LGUs ‘to accept’ Cebu City waste

TWO local government units in Cebu Province will serve as temporary disposal sites for Cebu City’s waste following a deadly landfill collapse.

Aloguinsan and Toledo City are preparing to accept garbage from the city to mitigate a disposal problem sparked by the deadly trash slide at the Binaliw landfill on Jan. 8, 2026. Provincial officials confirmed the arrangement Wednesday, Jan. 28, as regulators work to stabilize the closed Binaliw facility for potential use as a transfer station.

Transfer plan

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro told reporters that Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius “Ig-Ig” Moreno agreed to accept the waste. Under the Provincial Government’s plan, the San Rafael Sanitary Landfill will act as the primary disposal site. Toledo is preparing a second dumpsite expected to be ready by April.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said in a previous report that garbage collection would prioritize waste from Capitol properties affected by the Binaliw closure. Disposal will occur on a scheduled basis or in volumes of up to 100 cubic meters per delivery.

The Binaliw facility might serve as a transfer point before waste moves to the new sites, according to Baricuatro.

Stabilization requirements

During Cebu City Council’s executive session on Wednesday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 stated that it requires extensive repairs at Binaliw landfill before it can function as a transfer station.

Environmental Management Bureau 7 Director John Edward Ang said the DENR 7 ordered landfill operator Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi) to implement immediate emergency stabilization measures. These mandates include slope stability analysis, leachate containment and the establishment of buffer zones.

Ang further said that a mounting volume of solid waste in the staging area posed a risk of further slope failure, prompting an order for its immediate reduction. Additional requirements include daily soil covering of active dumping areas, capping of inactive sections and the installation of a gas management system to address health and safety risks.

Ang said inspectors observed ongoing remediation and engineering works, which could allow the facility to function as a transfer station alongside longterm rehabilitation. However, he did not provide a specific date for when operations could resume.

The strict safety measures follow the Jan. 8 tragedy, which buried workers and killed 36 people. Search and retrieval operations concluded on Jan. 17.

The 20-hectare facility, which served cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, had been the subject of complaints regarding foul odors and sanitation standards dating back to 2023. Following the collapse, the environment department issued a cease and desist order, and Cebu City declared a state of calamity.

Regulatory constraints

Pressure is mounting on Cebu City officials to finalize the new disposal scheme. The 30-day window for the City to dump its garbage in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, is expected to lapse on Feb. 15.

Questions regarding the Binaliw landfill’s regulatory compliance persist. Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera questioned whether the landfill had exceeded its operational lifespan. He noted that DENR records estimated a five-year lifespan beginning in 2020, yet the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) period may have effectively lapsed.

“Whatever is stated in the ECC should be complied with,” Garganera said.

What to look ahead

In Aloguinsan, the San Rafael Sanitary Landfill will begin installing a waste-to-energy facility after securing approval from DENR and other agencies. Provincial officials view this facility as a long-term solution that could generate alternative energy for local use.

As for Piwsi, Ang, who assumed office on Jan. 21, said the EMB 7 had previously issued notices of violation against the firm. He added that the DENR Central Office is conducting a nationwide review of all operating sanitary landfills in response to the Binaliw incident. (ANV, CAV)