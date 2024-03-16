2 logistics firms expand in balamban

PRESTIGE Warehousing and Logistics (PWL) and JBY Equipment and Impex Logistics Inc. both signed contracts with Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates to expand their operations in the West Cebu Estate in Balamban, Cebu. Their presence is said to ensure efficiency and convenience for manufacturing companies operating within the economic hub.

PWL president Merlina Cayanong and Joseph Beltram Ybanez, president of JBY Equipment and Impex Logistics Inc., see their expansions as catalysts for creating new job opportunities within the surrounding communities.

“Choosing West Cebu Estate was a strategic decision for JBY Equipment and Impex Logistics Inc. The thriving shipbuilding industry and the escalating demand for industrial spaces perfectly align with our vision. By locating our business here, we are not only tapping into a robust market but also positioning ourselves as a vital support system for manufacturing companies seeking efficient logistics services. West Cebu Estate’s dynamic environment provides the ideal backdrop for our operations, allowing us to contribute meaningfully to the region’s industrial growth,” said Ybanez in a statement.

According to Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, the industrial inventory release at West Cebu Estate has triggered a surge in investor interest, underlining the scarcity of available inventory in the market. Various entities have already secured their land parcels, and with construction nearing its final stages, the company anticipates that the limited inventory will be fully exhausted within the next 18 to 24 months.

West Cebu Estate is a 540-hectare mixed-use development in the midwestern town of Balamban in Cebu’s third district that was first incorporated in 1992.

“Shipbuilding capital”

It is anchored by the 283-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered zone tagged as the “Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines.” Hosting 11 locators from medium to heavy industries, the township has complementary residential, commercial and industrial components, and offers future development areas for commercial centers, dormitories and residential communities.

Earlier this year, West Cebu Estate embarked on a 39-hectare industrial expansion, supported by an P800 million investment. This strategic initiative, expected to create 14,000 new jobs, signifies the evolution of the estate from a primary shipbuilding hub to an industrial estate catering to a wider array of industries, including automotive, electronics, manufacturing and logistics.

In addition to the industrial expansion, West Cebu Estate is developing a 3.3-hectare central business district (CBD) within the economic estate, slated for launch in 2025. This CBD will encompass commercial lots for sale, food outlets, retail shops, essential services, a supermarket and a transportation hub.

West Cebu Estate is operated and developed by Cebu Industrial Park Developers Inc., a joint venture project of Aboitiz InfraCapital with Tsuneishi Holdings of Japan. (KOC)