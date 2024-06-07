2 LTO 7 officers face ‘grave abuse’ complaint

FIVE taxi drivers in Cebu have lodged a complaint against two officers of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) for alleged grave abuse of authority, claiming they received “unreasonable, unfair, improper, and untimely” apprehension for having tinted taxi windows.

Taxi drivers Jessie Butlig, Wilfredo Soronio, Neil Lumapguid, Raul Barliso and Randy Campos, filed on May 27, 2024, a request for assistance before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas on the alleged grave abuse of authority of LTO 7 officers Joel Catabas and Johnny Cella.

In their complaint-affidavit, the taxi drivers said Catabas and Cella apprehended them and imposed a P5,000 fine on each of them on separate occasions within a week, between April 24 and May 2, for alleged violations of LTO standards regarding window tints.

The drivers reportedly violated the standards set by the agency on operating with defective, improper, unauthorized accessories, devices, equipment and parts.

The drivers, however, maintained that the apprehension of their taxis due to tinted windows is “contrary to law or regulations.”

“Tinted windows on public utility vehicles, like taxis, neither constitute defective/ improper/ unauthorized accessories, devices, equipment, and parts nor change in color and other unauthorized modifications as they are not prohibited,” the drivers said in their six-page complaint-affidavit.

Attached in their complaint-affidavit are photocopies of the Temporary Operator’s Permit issued to them.

The drivers are represented by lawyer Aimele Rose Miano.

The drivers said that even if there is a restriction on installing tints, it should not be enforced strictly as tints are necessary for the safety and comfort of both drivers and passengers, especially in high temperatures.

Miano said the drivers’ taxi units were originally untinted, but the tints were added due to passenger complaints about the heat.

The complainants noted that the high temperature caused discomfort, particularly for seniors and children.

The extreme heat makes tinted windows essential for public utility vehicles. The drivers asserted that their taxis are not fully tinted, allowing law enforcers to peer inside.

They also requested the Ombudsman to enjoin the LTO from continuing its apprehension of taxi drivers due to tinted windows.

SunStar Cebu tried to get a response from the LTO 7 on Friday, but it declined to provide an official statement as the agency has yet to receive a copy of the complaint. / CAV