2 lumads fined for driving without license

TWO members of the indigenous people (IP) or lumad community from Mandaue City were apprehended for driving without a license and using of special plates not recognized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) assistant head Hyll Retuya said the drivers argued their self-governance status placed them beyond the jurisdiction of national and local laws.

Team, however, proceeded to impound their vehicles due to the use of unrecognized plates and the lack of valid driver’s licenses.

The penalties for violations are as follows: a fine of P1,000 for not having a license plate; a P1,000 penalty for not having a driver’s license; and a P1,000 fine for not having an official receipt or certificate of registration.

This incident highlights a complex issue regarding the interpretation of self-governance among IP communities.

“They believe they are under a form of self-governance that exempts them from our laws,” Retuya told reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Not tolerated

Such practices would not be tolerated, according to Retuya.

“We will not allow these actions to go unchecked, regardless of the individuals’ economic status,” he said, noting that the apprehended individuals are part of a well-off section of the IP community.

Retuya said the impounded vehicles must be registered before they can be released.

There was one apprehension on Tuesday and another on Wednesday for the same offenses. Team has made it clear that the vehicles will not be released without the proper documentation.

“There is no such thing as self-governance that allows you to ignore the laws here in the Philippines. As we all know, we have a traffic code in Mandaue and the national law, RA 14136,” Retuya said.

Republic Act 4136, which compiles the laws relative to land transportation and traffic rules, states in Section 5 that all motor vehicles must be registered.

“No motor vehicle shall be used or operated on any public highway in the Philippines unless it is properly registered for the current year in accordance with the provisions of this Act,” it said.

Retuya expressed his uncertainty about the basis of their claim to self-governance. He added that two traffic enforcers have been summoned to appear before the IP community’s tribunal or supreme court, indicating the community’s stance that their governance is separate from the nation’s.

Over the past few years, Team has apprehended five lumad drivers for similar offenses. This year, two drivers were apprehended in August.

“This issue poses a significant challenge to the city as it may lead to an increase in such cases. We are reinforcing the ‘no plate, no travel’ policy, especially for unregistered vehicles,” Retuya said.

Team and other local authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. / CAV