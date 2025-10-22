2 Mandaue City Hall workers fired over receipts tampering

TWO female employees of the Mandaue City Hall have been terminated after they were found guilty of tampering with official receipts and pocketing public funds.

The decision came after an internal investigation that uncovered discrepancies in the employees’ financial transactions.

The findings and recommendations were submitted to the office of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, who approved their dismissal.

The termination was officially served on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the Mandaue City Government will pursue criminal charges against the two, in addition to recovering the money they misused.

“The City will initiate the filing of charges, including criminal cases. They will also be required to return the amount they took,” he said.

One of the employees was found to have tampered receipts amounting to P280,000, while the other was involved in pocketing P10,000.

Both women signed an undertaking to pay the City Government back, but Malig-on clarified that this does not exempt them from facing legal consequences.

“They signed an undertaking to pay the amount, but this is without prejudice to the filing of cases. The law must be applied, and the violations must be addressed,” he stressed.

The administrator also revealed that a memo has been issued to the immediate supervisor of the two employees, questioning why the irregularities were not detected earlier.

“There should have been proper supervision. The memo for the supervisor is ready and may be served today,” he said.

According to Malig-on, the City’s internal investigation was supported by clear evidence, including CCTV footage from inside the Mandaue City Hall offices.

“They admitted to taking the money, and it was difficult for them to deny it because the CCTV cameras captured their actions. Perhaps they did not realize that all CCTV cameras in City Hall are fully functional,” he added.

He said the functioning CCTV system has played a crucial role in maintaining transparency and accountability within the City Government.

“These cameras are a big help in our offices. This serves as a warning to everyone who thinks the CCTV units here are not working, they are all operational,” Malig-on warned.

Malig-on also said that he met with the acting City Legal Office on Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, to discuss the next steps, including coordination with national agencies for a deeper probe.

“We might tap other agencies to conduct their own investigation since that is their area of expertise,” he said.

The two terminated employees had been working in Mandaue City Hall for less than a year, one for almost a year and the other for only a few months.

The city administrator reaffirmed that the local government remains firm in enforcing discipline among its personnel.

“We are not taking this lightly. Accountability is important, and this incident should serve as a reminder that public service is a position of trust,” Malig-on said.

As the City awaits further investigation, the administration assured the public that necessary measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ABC)