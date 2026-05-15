2 men arrested in warehouse caretaker’s killing

Summary:

Police arrested Jayson Gabutan Caubat, 30, and Rocky Moralde Mansanares, 37, for allegedly killing 19-year-old warehouse caretaker Renboy Jabagat Kadusale in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Kadusale was found dead from head and neck injuries after catching the suspects stealing scrap metal inside the Grand Land Warehouse, where Mansanares allegedly struck him with a metal pipe.

Following a citizen tip-off, a tracker team led by Guadalupe Police Chief Capt. Venstine Bontilao arrested the suspects in a hut, and a complaint for robbery with homicide will be filed.

TWO men were arrested after they allegedly killed a 19-year-old warehouse caretaker who caught them stealing scrap metal in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Police identified the victim as Renboy Jabagat Kadusale, a native of Negros Island who resided at the Grand Land Warehouse on J. Fortich St. in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

Kadusale was found dead after he was allegedly struck with a metal pipe on the head and neck.

Investigation by the Guadalupe Police Station showed that Kadusale caught two men who had entered the warehouse to steal scrap metal.

Police said one of the men, who allegedly served as the lookout, struck Kadusale with a metal pipe, killing him.

Tip-off

The Guadalupe police launched a follow-up investigation and later identified the suspects. At 4:05 p.m., police received information from a concerned citizen who personally went to the station and disclosed the suspects’ location. The suspects were reportedly hiding in a hut.

A tracker team led by Guadalupe Police Chief Capt. Venstine Bontilao went to the area with the informant.

Several police personnel positioned themselves around the hut after seeing the two men inside. They then entered the hut and arrested the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as Jayson Gabutan Caubat, 30, of Riverside Duterte St., Guadalupe, and Rocky Moralde Mansanares, 37, of Barangay Calamba.

Police said the suspects admitted to the crime.

Mansanares allegedly served as the lookout and struck Kadusale on the head and neck.

The suspects allegedly entered the warehouse between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday but were caught by Kadusale, leading to the attack.

The Cebu City Police Office will file a complaint for robbery with homicide against the two suspects. / AYB