2 Metro Cebu buy-busts seize over P20M in shabu

TWO separate buy-bust operations in Metro Cebu netted over P20 million worth of shabu on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) confiscated around P20.5 million worth of shabu and nabbed two high-value individuals (HVIs) during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kapaping, Barangay Basak at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The arrested HVIs, or key figures in drug operations, are identified as alias Gaga, 44, and alias Eng-Eng, 26, both residents of Basak-Mercado, Barangay Basak, in Lapu-Lapu City.

The two yielded 3,026.35 grams with a standard drug price of P20,579,180. The police also apprehended 18 other suspected drug users.

The operation was led by Maj. Judith Besas, station commander of LCPO Police Station 4, with the City Intelligence Unit, the City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Regional DEU, under the supervision of Police Col. Ali Baron, LCPO chief.

Baron, who thanked his operational units for successful drug operations, said this signifies yet another victory in the fight against illegal drugs.

Repeat offender

Meanwhile, a recently released inmate from Cebu City Jail, who had served time for drug-related charges, found himself back in jail after being apprehended by the Labangon Police Station during a buy-bust operation at Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon on Wednesday night around 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, Dexter Remolado Magkilat alias Titing, 48, from Ozamiz City, currently resides in Sitio Callejon, Labangon.

Seized from him were packets of suspected shabu amounting to more than 10 grams with a standard price of P69,700.

Maj. Eraño Regidor, Labangon Police Station Chief, said Magkilat returned to selling drugs, allegedly to repay his debt to a drug personality. / AYB, DVG, WBS