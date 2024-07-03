2 minors among 3 for robbing motorcycle rider in Dumanjug, Cebu

A 19-year-old man and his two minor companions were taken into custody after they were accused of robbing a motorcycle rider around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Barangay Balaygtiki, Dumanjug, Cebu.

The operatives of Dumanjug Police Station headed by Captain Kelvin Mamaradlo conducted a hot pursuit operation and apprehended the perpetrators after receiving a complaint from the victim.

The victim claimed that the three suddenly stopped him while he was driving, brandished a steel pipe at him and declared a holdup.

They then divested his cellular phone worth P30,000.

The offenders were arrested around 11 a.m. of the following day, Monday, and the stolen item was recovered.

Jemjem was taken to the Dumanjug Police Station, while his two minor companions were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. (DVG, TPT)