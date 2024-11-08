2 minors yield almost P1 million shabu in Barangay Carreta buy-bust

TWO minors were caught in a buy-bust operation conducted by the operatives of Waterfront Police Station 3 at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The suspects, identified by their aliases Onin and Jaz, are both 15 years old and residents of Sitio Negative of the said barangay.

Taken from them were 140 grams of alleged shabu, with an estimated street value of P952,000.

The seized evidence has been handed over to the Cebu City Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

The two are currently undergoing debriefing at the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Cebu City Police Office.

Police Major Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Waterfront Police Station, revealed that the minors' names have surfaced during their previous operations as being involved in illicit activities.

Yango revealed that, based on their information gathering, the children were allegedly employed by adults in the drug trade because they believe they cannot be prosecuted.

But despite this, Yango said they will continue to pursue charges against the youngsters.

Yango disclosed that Carreta's drug problems persist. Despite arrests, new adolescents show up to participate in the same unlawful acts.

The police official said they already summoned the parents of minor offenders, but they would just say that they have no control over their children. (AYB)