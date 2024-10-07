2 more names endorsed to fill MCWD board vacant seats

TWO additional names have been recommended to Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for possible appointments to the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Former councilors Gerry Carillo and Carlo Maamo were recently endorsed to Garcia’s office, just days after the endorsements of Yvonne Gomos and Ferdinand “Bong” Pepito.

In a press conference on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, Garcia emphasized the urgency of appointing new MCWD board members, given that the board currently only has two remaining members—Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno—following the resignation of its chairman, Jose Daluz III, on Sept. 30.

Without additional appointments, the board cannot function due to the lack of a quorum. A quorum must be formed with at least three members present, for any board meeting to proceed.

Garcia said there will be a total of four vacancies since Pato’s contract will expire in December this year. Daluz, who plans to run as Cebu City vice mayor under Garcia’s slate, rendered his last day of office on Sept. 30, 2024, a day before the start of the filing of the certificate of candidacy for the May 2025 elections.

‘Diverse membership’

Garcia said he wanted to have diverse members within the board since the vacant seats represent the professional, civic, and education sectors.

“Pato is an engineer; Daluz is a lawyer; Maamo is a doctor. I want to have diverse members of the board so that the best ideas may come out from the board of directors,” Garcia said.

Gomos currently serves as a financial consultant for the Provincial government, while Pepito is the former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu chapter.

As for the selection of the chairman of the board, Garcia said the decision will be left to the members, who will vote among themselves.

SunStar earlier reported that Daluz said the vacant positions need to be filled in October.

Before their seats became vacant, Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita held positions on the board.

However, on Dec. 21, 2023, Daluz issued a show-cause order against Ortiz and Bonachita after they failed to attend meetings and held unauthorized board sessions with other individuals appointed by elected Mayor Michael Rama. Ortiz represented the civil sector, while Bonachita represented the education sector. / JPS