2 more retention ponds required

AT LEAST two retention ponds, one along Upper Mahiga Creek and the other at the Lower Tayong area in Banilad, Cebu City, have to be constructed to help mitigate the flooding in the city.

This was the City Government’s recommendation, after its Technical Working Group, Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB), the Committee on Infrastructure, Office of the Building Official (OBO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), and the City Engineering Department visited Maria Luisa Subdivision on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, to check its compliance with City Ordinance 2103 (CO 2103), or the Water Catchment Ordinance.

Under CO 2013, subdivisions are required to build a retention pond of about 200 metric cubic meters for every hectare; however, during the inspection, it was discovered that the existing lagoon in Maria Luisa Subdivision did not meet the required size for a retention pond, as specified in CO 2013.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said in an interview on Friday that Maria Luisa Subdivision has a total land area of about 220 hectares, which requires an equivalent retention pond of at least 26,000 cubic meters.

He said CCDRRMO and TFGB are revisiting upland subdivisions to assess their compliance, particularly focusing on areas that have contributed to flooding in downtown Cebu, especially those lacking rainwater catchments.

He said once the retention pond in Upper Mahiga Creek is constructed, it will help direct the runoff water downstream to Mahiga Creek.

Moreover, once the rainwater catchment is built in Lower Tayong, it will also help mitigate the runoff water flow downstream, especially in Talamban and Maria Luisa Subdivision.

Maria Luisa Park Association president Ceasar Azanza said in an interview on Friday that they have conducted studies and are awaiting the findings from their consultant.

Azanza said they are willing to cooperate with the City Government in its program to address flooding.

He added that the subdivision has existing retention ponds, but due to the volume of rainwater and other factors, they are not enough to contain rainwater.