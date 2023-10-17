2 motorcycle riders hurt after hitting dog in Argao

TWO motorcycle riders were hurt after they ran over a dog on the national highway in Barangay Binlod, Argao town, southern Cebu, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The victims were identified as Paul Zoren Megalbo, 31, single, driver of the motorcycle from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City and his backride as Lutchie Jane Bacla-an, of legal age, from Minglanilla town.

According to the Argao police's investigation, which was under the supervision of Major Ivy Bartolome, the victims were traveling along the national highway in Barangay Binlod when a dog unexpectedly crossed the street, causing them to hit the animal and crash.

The victims were rushed to Argao District Hospital in Barangay Bogo for medical attention.