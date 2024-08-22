2 motorcycles collide in Balamban, Cebu, injuring 5

Five individuals landed in the hospital after the two motorcycles they were riding in collided with each other 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, along the national highway in Brangay Arpili, Balamban, midwest Cebu.

The victims were identified as Junry Villabas Capangpangan, driver of NMax 155 motorcycle from Barangay Mainggit, Toledo City, and his companions Nelson Ilustrisimo and Carl Louie Navasca, from Barangay Biasong, Balamban.

Also wounded were Joshua Abantao Bachica, driver of Suzuki Gixer 150 and his female backride surnamed Caldoza, from Barangay Buanoy, Balamban.

An investigation at the Balamban Police Station found that Capangpangan encroached on the opposite lane while traveling to Toledo City, which caused him to collide with Bachica's motorcycle from the opposite direction.

The victims were brought to the Balamban Provincial Hospital. But Navasca and Bachica were later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for further treatment after sustaining severe injuries. (DVG)