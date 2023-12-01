2 nabbed for drugs in Liloan town after being sought for theft

TWO persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation past 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The suspects were identified only through their aliases as Bobet, 38, Barangay Catarman, and Mar, 44, from Barangay Yati.

When the Drug Enforcement Unit of Liloan Police Station led by station commander Major Eric Gingoyon conducted a hot pursuit operation against the suspects for stealing, they turned up illegal substances.

Seized from the suspects were two medium-sized and six small-sized sachets containing alleged shabu worth around P68,000, and a scooter motorcycle believed to have been stolen.

The two are now being locked up at the Liloan Police Station’s detention cell and will be charged with theft and Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)