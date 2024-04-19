2 nabbed for illegal 'swertres' in Cebu

TWO men allegedly involved in illegal swertres game were arrested in separate operations by the operatives of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

The first person to be arrested was Lito Villamor Ylanan, 47, from Purok Diego Silang, Barangay Cayang, Bogo City, northern Cebu.

Seized from him were fake swertres stubs and sales proceeds.

In Sitio Molave, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, a man identified as Odelon Caña was apprehended by the operatives of PRO 7.

Caña yielded tally sheet for swertres, and P2,000 sales proceeds during the operation.

Ylanan, however, was released after posting bail, while Caña is still being held by the police. (AYB, TPT)