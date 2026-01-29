2 nabbed for selling marijuana-flavored e-cigarettes

TWO men were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)–Cebu Provincial Office, the PDEA Intelligence Operation Unit, and the Mambaling Police Station along C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspects as alias Finley, 18, a student under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and a resident of Sitio Plastican, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City; and alias Jeric, 30, an e-bike driver from Sitio Riverside in the same barangay.

The target of the operation, alias Zairah, managed to escape after noticing the presence of PDEA 7 personnel in the area.

Seized from the suspects were 20 e-cigarettes containing a yellowish liquid believed to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an illegal drug derived from marijuana, along with other evidence.

The confiscated illegal drugs were forwarded to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition, while the suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA 7.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDE -7, they conducted a two-week case buildup against the suspect allegedly selling e-cigarettes flavored with marijuana.

Most of his clients were call center agents, foreigners, and patrons of high-end drinking establishments.

Finley had previously been arrested and was enrolled in the Operation Second Chance program for an illegal drug case. (AYB)