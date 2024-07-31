2 nabbed for shabu in separate drug busts in Cebu City

Two persons were arrested by the operatives of Labangon Police Station in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Tuesday evening, July 30, and at dawn on Thursday, July 31.

The first individual to be taken in custody at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, in A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, was alias Junjun, 37.

He yielded 10.24 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P69,632.

At 2:40 a.m. of the following day, Wednesday, a 19-year-old man known as Mitchel was apprehended on M. Dela Conception Street, Barangay Suba, for having in his possession 36 grams of alleged shabu, valued at P244,800. (AYB, TPT)