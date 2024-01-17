2 nabbed in Bohol buy-bust

TWO persons were arrested during a buy-bust on Tuesday evening, January 16, 2024, in Purok 5, Barangay Tangnan, Panglao town.

The suspects were identified as John Freed Mahusay, 25, the top 4 person on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) and Bohol police target list, and his live-in partner and alleged cohort Geraldine Degamo, 33.

Seized during the operation were suspected shabu weighing seven grams with an estimated market value of P47,600, buy-bust money amounting to P510, three cellular phones and a motorcycle. (With TPT)