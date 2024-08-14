2 nabbed in buy-bust in Danao City

TWO persons were arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Tudela, Barangay Cambanay, Danao City, Cebu, at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

The suspects were identified as Dionesio Castro Duterte, 37, and Eduard Batican Rosal, 40, both from Danao City.

Taken during the operation carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Danao City Police Station were 15 small packs of alleged shabu.

The undercover cop used P200 in buy-bust money to buy a pack of shabu from the suspects.

Upon their arrest, the suspects yielded another 14 small packs of illicit substance. (DVG)