2 nabbed in buy-bust in Liloan town

TWO persons were taken into custody in a buy-bust in Purok Banika, Sitio Sambag, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan town, northern Cebu, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The accused were identified as Raul Tolo Estrera alias Titing, a 48-year-old construction worker and his cohort Melvin Talisic Atis, 41.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu during the operation, they recovered 12 packs of suspected shabu weighing 5.55 grams and valued at P37,740 and P500 buy-bust money from the suspects.

Gingoyon said Estrera is a well-known drug personality in their community whose drug contact is a detainee at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center. (GPL, TPT)